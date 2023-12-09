Puducherry LG calls for steps on war-footing to help residents in rain-ravaged Chennai

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to initiate speedy steps and measures on a war footing to help and assist the people in rain-ravaged areas in Chennai. She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a regional-level science exhibition organised by the Education Directorate here.

She said she couldn't visit flood-hit areas in Chennai due to official work in Telangana, of which she is the Governor. ''Through television reports, I could see the extent of havoc caused by the floods and also sufferings of the residents who wanted help to wriggle out of the situation,'' she said. Residents were suffering in the floods and were complaining that nobody had approached them to help mitigate their sufferings, she alleged. She appealed to Councillors and others-who had ''earlier visited people to seek votes''- to inspect houses affected by the floods and provide relief. Soundararajan said that the defence that 'flooding of several areas was due to heavy rain' should be avoided and pointed out how preventive and precautionary measures were taken in Puducherry to prevent damages during the floods.

The Lieutenant Governor also pre-empted criticism against herself for airing these views and said that she was only sharing the grief and sorrow of people as a native of Tamil Nadu. She also appealed against comparing the current situation with the 2015 floods as 'the situation called for giving relief to the suffering people on a war-footing.' She said there were complaints about unavailability of milk and electricity in several parts of Chennai. ''No time should be lost in providing the required help in the rain-hit pockets'', she said.

