Tata Motors unveils comprehensive service plan to serve flood-affected customers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 16:40 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors has launched a service plan to assist customers impacted by cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The company has implemented a comprehensive service plan across its range of passengers and electric vehicles.

Accordingly, it has extended the standard warranty and annual maintenance contract period for vehicles in the affected region.

Tata Motors has also set up a 24x7 helpdesk 1800-209-9292 enabling customers to reach out to them. ''The helpline serves as a central hub for emergency assistance offering timely support,'' a company statement said on Saturday.

A dedicated road assistance team has also been established to handle cases, prioritising based on customer call dates and area accessibility. ''This ensures a streamlined response to the unique needs of each affected customer,'' the statement said.

Free towing assistance has also been set up for customers, providing a crucial lifeline during these challenging times.

''Additionally, the company has deployed Flatbed Bed Trucks, Under wheel Lifts, and more towing vans to enhance on-ground resources, reinforcing our commitment to provide robust towing assistance,'' the statement added.

