Left Menu

China says not much chance of success at COP28 without a solution on fossil fuels

He said another option would be to gradually reduce the share of fossil fuels in the global energy mix. He also said China supports efforts to triple global renewable energy capactiy.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 18:43 IST
China says not much chance of success at COP28 without a solution on fossil fuels
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's top climate envoy Xie Zhenhua on Staurday said there was little chance the COP28 climate summit would be called a success if nations could not agree to language on the future of fossil fuels.

Asked if China supported a fossil fuel "phase out" he referred to the terms used in the 'Sunnylands' agreement reached with the United States last month. He said another option would be to gradually reduce the share of fossil fuels in the global energy mix. He also said China supports efforts to triple global renewable energy capactiy.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
3
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023