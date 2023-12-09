China climate envoy Xie: This year's climate summit is hardest in my career

China's top climate envoy Xie Zhenhua on Saturday described this year's COP28 climate summit as the hardest in his career.

"I have participated in these climate negotiations for 16 years, and the most depressing COP was the Copenhagen COP because we only achieved an outcome that was 'noted'. The most exciting was the Paris COP," he told journalists.

"The hardest meeting is this year's. There are so many issues to settle."

