Electrification drive in India one of the most significant opportunities: John Kerry

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-12-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 19:36 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(JohnKerry)
  • United Arab Emirates

Calling the electrification drive in India one of the most significant opportunities, US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry said the quicker India pursues this initiative, the more it mitigates greenhouse gas emissions, leading to a reduction in pollution and enhancement of the country’s overall security.

He said embracing rapid electrification not only aligns with environmental goals but also contributes to a cleaner, more sustainable, and secure future for the country.

Speaking at an event at the Indian Pavilion during the global climate talks COP28, Kerry said: “Electrification in India is one of the biggest opportunities that we have. The faster that India can do this, the more it cuts greenhouse gas emissions and it cuts pollution, it increases India's security.'' He said supply chains play a critical role in India's booming economy, which is currently witnessing the rapid growth of new urban centres.

“Embracing Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's visionary concept of a circular economy and expanding access to low-carbon public transport is an exciting prospect,” the former secretary of state said.

Taking a significant first step towards realising this vision involves India's commitment to electrify 50,000 buses, Kerry said, stressing the goal set by the Modi-led government.

“It is imperative to underscore that this effort is a collaborative endeavour,” he added.

Kerry said the focus is on implementing Indian solutions to maximise domestic opportunities, particularly in the endeavour to decarbonise the transportation sector.

This initiative builds upon India's past successes in envisioning and implementing the deployment of 50,000 electric vehicles, marking a substantial stride towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation practices, he added.

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav was also present at the gathering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

