He further added that the yathra will reach all marginalised to ensure their contribution towards a Viksit Bharat.Listing the achievements made by the Union Government in different sectors during the last nine years, Puri, while taking Metro rail as an example, said that the network expanded from below 250 km to 905.4 km today.

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 09-12-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 21:07 IST
Union Min Hardeep Singh Puri attends 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' at Kerala's Palakkad
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday attended a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' (VBSY) event organised at Mundoor Panchayath in Palakkad District. The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs, Puri said 'Viksit Bharat' was not just an aspiration, but a clear goal for India.

During the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the VBSY via video conferencing. While throwing light on the concept of the 'yathra,' Puri said that it will travel the nook and corner of the country raising awareness about different schemes to ensure full saturation of schemes. He further added that the 'yathra' will reach all marginalised to ensure their contribution towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Listing the achievements made by the Union Government in different sectors during the last nine years, Puri, while taking Metro rail as an example, said that the network expanded from below 250 km to 905.4 km today. He pointed out that with the completion of the 892 km Metro network which is under construction now, India will become the second-largest nation in terms of metro coverage.

The Union Minister also cited the example of Ayushman Health card coverage where 49 crore registrations have been made and 27.3 crore cards were issued to avail medical insurance worth Rs five lakh per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

