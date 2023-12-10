Left Menu

Kashmir continues to reel under sub-zero temperatures

Pahalgam in south Kashmirs Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, slightly down from minus 5.0 degrees from the previous night, the officials said.

Kashmir continued to reel under extreme cold waves even as the mercury stayed several degrees below the freezing point across the valley last night, officials said on Sunday. The temperature recorded on Saturday night in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir rose slightly from the previous night's minus 4.6 degrees Celsius and settled at minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, they said. The famous resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, the same as on Friday night, they said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 2.0 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office said the weather would remain generally cloudy but mainly dry till December 16. It also predicted a dip in the night temperature by a few degrees.

