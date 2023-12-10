UN chief urges leaders at COP28 to agree on deep cuts to emissions
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged leaders at the COP28 climate conference to agree on deep cuts to emissions and stop global warming exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).
Guterres, speaking at the Doha Forum conference, said that despite pledges, emissions are at a record high and fossil fuels are the major cause. He also said he will not give up his appeals for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
