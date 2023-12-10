Left Menu

Work faster, be flexible, compromise to reach climate deal - COP28 president

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-12-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 16:49 IST
Work faster, be flexible, compromise to reach climate deal - COP28 president
Sultan al-Jaber Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • United Arab Emirates

COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber called on countries on Sunday to work harder, be flexible and accept compromise to reach a deal on tackling climate change, including wording for the first time on the future of fossil fuels.

In remarks made to journalists as negotiators started to tackle some of the more contentious issues in the deal, such as the future for fossil fuels, al-Jaber told nations that watering down the ambition of the deal and failure were not options.

