Vizag Zoo gets two new species

The Vizag Zoo on Sunday received Mouse deer and Chowsinga to its collection of animals after getting it from the Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal, Telangana, as part of an animal exchange programme, an official said.

In return, the Vizag Zoo, known as the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, gave Hog deer, Barking deer and Lutino parakeets, said the official.

''This exchange brings two new species to the animal collection of IGZP (Vizag Zoo). Mouse deer is the smallest deer species of the Asian continent and Chowsinga is a four-horned antelope. They will be a new attraction for the visitors,'' said Vizag Zoo curator Nandani Salaria in a press release.

