Woman found dead in lodge in Thane district

A 32-year-old woman was found dead in a room of a lodge in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The body of Jyoti Todarmal was found in a lodge in Kalyan town this morning, an official from MFC police station said. Todarmal had checked into the lodge with a man on Saturday afternoon, and he later left the establishment without informing anyone, he said.

The housekeeping staff found the woman lying dead in a suspicious manner in the room, the official said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the police are on the lookout for the man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)