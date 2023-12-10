Left Menu

Bengal: TMC leaders attend chanting of Bhagavad Gita

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 19:18 IST
Bengal: TMC leaders attend chanting of Bhagavad Gita
  • Country:
  • India

Two senior Trinamool Congress leaders including MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday attended a programme where the Bhagavad Gita was chanted.

The function was held at Mahesh in Hooghly district, where the state's oldest Rath Yatra is organised, just two weeks ahead of a programme in Kolkata on December 24 in which about one lakh people are scheduled to chant Bhagavad Gita together.

Besides Banerjee, West Bengal Panchayat Minister Pradip Majumdar was also present at the function where 2,000-odd people participated in chanting Bhagavad Gita, organised by Mahesh Lord Jagannath Development Trust, a religious organisation.

Banerjee, within whose constituency Serampore the programme was held, participated in chanting the Gita and a yagna held on the occasion.

''I have not come here to do any politics,'' he told reporters after the programme at Mahesh, about 25 km from Kolkata.

The BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the programme.

The programme, 'Ek Lakh Gita Path', will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in the heart of the city, he said.

Several religious groups have come together to organise the massive event, Majumdar said, adding that it will be an apolitical programme and has nothing to do with the saffron party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023