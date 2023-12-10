Left Menu

Delhi records coldest morning of season at 8.3 deg C; air quality 'very poor'

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was 8.5 degrees Celsius.The citys Air Quality Index AQI at 6 pm was 312 which is in the very poor category. It was recorded at 322 at 6pm on Saturday.

10-12-2023
The national capital on Sunday recorded the season's coldest morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.3 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. On Saturday, the minimum temperature was 8.5 degrees Celsius.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6 pm was 312 which is in the 'very poor' category. It was recorded at 322 at 6pm on Saturday. The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 60 per cent. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor' , 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

