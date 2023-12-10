Left Menu

Delhi's Narela prison to house 'high-risk' prisoners to be ready in 2 years: Officials

The central government has allocated Rs 120 crore for the construction of the prison complex, which will have a design similar to that of the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, they said.The administrative approval from the minister concerned was taken and the file sent to the finance department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 20:15 IST
Delhi's Narela prison to house 'high-risk' prisoners to be ready in 2 years: Officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital's fourth jail in Narela that will house ''high-risk'' prisoners will be ready in two years as the Delhi government has given administrative approval for it, officials said. The central government has allocated Rs 120 crore for the construction of the prison complex, which will have a design similar to that of the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, they said.

''The administrative approval from the minister concerned was taken and the file sent to the finance department. It had some queries and those have been answered. Following this, the public works department will invite tenders for the construction of the complex,'' an official said. ''Looking at the current pace, the construction of the jail will be completed in two years,'' the official said and added that the building plan for the complex has been finalised and it will be in a semi-circle shape. Delhi has three prison complexes -- Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli -- and all of these comprise central jails.

Tihar, which is considered one of the largest prison complexes in the world comprising nine central prisons, has a capacity to house 5,200 inmates, but more than double the inmates are currently lodged in its different central jails. Similar is the case with the other two jails. Some of the high-risk inmates lodged in these jails include conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik. On the Narela jail, officials said the prison's security features will include CCTV cameras, round-the-clock surveillance, isolation rooms with facilities to ensure that inmates do not interact much, high walls, and mobile jammers of superior technology.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allotted land for the jail in Narela and according to the rough plan, the prison will have 250 cells and has been modelled on the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials had earlier said. They had said the prison will have reformative facilities such as Yoga and a factory where inmates can engage themselves in making certain things, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023