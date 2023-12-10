Left Menu

Odisha: Forest ranger trampled to death while chasing away elephant herd

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 10-12-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 20:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A forest ranger was trampled to death by a wild tusker while driving away an elephant herd in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Sunday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanta Pala, ranger of Narla Forest Range under Kalahandi's North Forest Division.

On getting information that an elephant herd was destroying crops near Ampada in Narla area, a forest team led by Pala reached the spot and tried to drive away the herd to nearby Kanekpur Balsingha forest.

Suddenly, one tusker charged at the team and trampled the ranger, said AK Kar, Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF), Bhawanipatna.

The other forest personnel in the team rushed him to Narla community health centre (CHC), where he succumbed to his injuries.

Later, his body was sent to a hospital for autopsy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

