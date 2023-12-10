Left Menu

Karnataka: Drowned students' bodies recovered

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-12-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 21:23 IST
The bodies of two students who drowned off Someshwara beach here on December 9, were recovered from the same area on Sunday, police said.

Two pre-university students, Yashvit (17) from Kunjattur Adka and Yuvaraj (17) from Kunjattur Majalu, were swept away by the rough sea waves on Saturday evening.

The bodies of the two deceased students were found and brought to the shore by the coastal police with the assistance of fire and rescue personnel and local divers.

The police had been conducting search operations in the Bettapadi area near Uchchila on Saturday night with the help of local swimmers.

The bodies were sent to a private hospital in Deralakatte for post-mortem, police said.

