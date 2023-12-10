COP28: The UN’s net-zero food plan to save the 1.5-degree goal, combat climate ‘doomisim’
UN News | Updated: 10-12-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 21:29 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Cape Town Conversation' begins, former South African President addresses inaugural session
5G reshaping video streaming and AR usage in South Africa: Ericsson report
Sports News Roundup: South African 'Blade Runner' Pistorius gets parole a decade after killing girlfriend; Soccer-Arsenal have Jesus, Odegaard available after international break - Arteta and more
South Africa's BRICS chairship, India's G20 presidency brought Global South into centre stage: BRICS Sherpa
"Cape Town Conversation important process for Global South...": Former South African President