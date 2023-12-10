Left Menu

J-K CS reviews works on Jammu-Srinagar NH, ongoing infra projects

Following a meeting in Ramban with officials, he said, the chief secretary visited and inspected the challenging spots on the national highway such as Dalwas.Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary provided detailed insights into the status of the highway, focusing on the 66-km stretch between Nashri and the Navyug tunnel, the spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-12-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 21:53 IST
J-K CS reviews works on Jammu-Srinagar NH, ongoing infra projects
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Sunday visited ''challenging spots'' on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which are prone to landslides, for inspection of works undertaken, according to officials.

During his visits to Ramban and Udhampur districts, he also took stock of other infrastructure projects, besides reviewing various aspects of the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, an official spokesman said. Following a meeting in Ramban with officials, he said, the chief secretary visited and inspected the ''challenging spots'' on the national highway such as Dalwas.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary provided detailed insights into the status of the highway, focusing on the 66-km stretch between Nashri and the Navyug tunnel, the spokesman said. Dulloo was apprised of completion dates of tunnel projects and also informed about the cooperation extended by the district administration to the National Highways Authority of India, he said.

The Ramban deputy commissioner also highlighted the imminent completion of the railway line in the district and briefed the chief secretary about the Sawalakote Hydroelectric project, the spokesman said.

Dulloo during his visit to Udhampur district, focused on works underway on the Devika river and the construction of the Government Medical College (GMC).

The chief secretary inspected the Devika project, the operations of the Sewage Treatment Plant-II and beautification work of the Devika ghat, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023