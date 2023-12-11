Left Menu

A 50-year-old Greek woman was mauled to death by neighbour's 3 dogs. The dogs' owner arrested

First responders who came to the scene shortly after with an ambulance confirmed her death, police said.The 37-year-old dog owner was arrested and will face a prosecutor Monday morning. The dogs are being held in a kennel and will be put down, police said.

PTI | Thessaloniki | Updated: 11-12-2023 05:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 05:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

Three shepherd dogs escaped from their yard and fatally mauled a 50-year-old Greek woman in her garden Sunday, police said.

The attack took place at around 2 pm local time in the village of Neochorouda, about 16 kilometers northwest of the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece's second largest.

The dogs had escaped through a hole in their owners' fence about 80 metres away and ran to the woman's garden, where she was working, police said.

A man, who police said is deaf-mute, was assisting the woman with the gardening but was far from her at the moment of attack and could not hear her screams. Neighbours ran to assist the woman and pried the dogs away from her, but she was severely mauled and bleeding profusely. First responders who came to the scene shortly after with an ambulance confirmed her death, police said.

The 37-year-old dog owner was arrested and will face a prosecutor Monday morning. The dogs are being held in a kennel and will be put down, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

