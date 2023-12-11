Left Menu

30 electrical meters, car damaged after fire in Thane building

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot on receiving the message and put out the fire after about 45 minutes, the official said. The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-12-2023 09:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 09:25 IST
Thirty electrical meters were destroyed after a fire broke out in the meter box room of a seven-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city in the wee hours of Monday, civic officials said. No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The front portion of a car parked by the side of the meter box room was also damaged as the fire spread to it, he said.

The blaze erupted at around 2 am in the meter box room on the ground floor of Gangotri Glacier building in Waghbil area, he said. Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot on receiving the message and put out the fire after about 45 minutes, the official said. The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

