Rijiju assures Arunachal people of tech advancements, accurate weather forecast

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has assured the people of Arunachal Pradesh of further technological advancements, including establishing a Doppler radar system in West Kameng district of the northeastern state.

Rijiju, the minister of Earth Sciences, inaugurated a permanent seismological observatory at Bomdila, the headquarters of the district, on Sunday and said the Doppler system is envisioned to provide a forecast of rain, temperature and humidity, aiding farmers in planning their cultivation.

The observatory, established at the Government College Bomdila, holds great significance for Arunachal Pradesh which is situated in seismic zone V and vulnerable to earthquakes.

Rijiju stressed on the crucial role of the Earth Sciences department and highlighted the potential benefits of the observatory in earthquake detection, enabling advanced precaution to minimise casualties.

''The future of the nation is in our hands,'' the minister said while emphasising on the importance of the contribution of science and encouraging students to pursue careers in the field.

The observatory, established in collaboration with the National Center for Seismology, under the Earth Sciences Ministry, aims at comprehensively understanding the region's seismicity and unraveling both surface and subsurface seismic aspects, an official report said.

The minister called upon the elected representatives and government officials of the district to actively participate in efforts to make India a developed country in the next 25 years.

In a move towards collaborative efforts, a memorandum of understanding was also inked between the state’s Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) and the National Center for Seismology, to enhance services in the region.

As part of the technological advancements, a website was launched by the minister, which would offer real-time meteorological data from stations installed across Arunachal Pradesh.

A collaborative effort with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the website provides data from 54 automated weather stations (AWS).

Rijiju urged all the stakeholders of the district to participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', stressing on the importance of spreading awareness about government schemes through an Information Education Communication (IEC) van that should cover all parts of the district by January 26 next year.

State Science and Technology Minister Honchung Ngandam, MLA Kumsi Sidisow, Earth Sciences ministry secretary Dr M Ravichandram also attended the event.

