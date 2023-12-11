Left Menu

Webb image displays stellar explosion at unprecedented resolution

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-12-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 11:12 IST
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, D. Milisavljevic (Purdue University), T. Temim (Princeton University), I. De Looze (University of Gent)

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A) in a resolution previously unreachable at these wavelengths, thanks to the NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera).

Located 11,000 light-years away in the constellation Cassiopeia, Cas A is one of the most well-studied supernova remnants in all of the cosmos. It's estimated to have exploded about 340 years ago from our point of view.

This new NIRCam view of Cas A in near-infrared light unveils intricate details of the expanding shell of material slamming into the gas shed by the star before it exploded.

The tiny clumps represented in bright orange and light pink make up the inner shell of the supernova remnant. Webb's razor-sharp view can detect the tiniest knots of gas, comprised of sulfur, oxygen, argon, and neon from the star itself. 

The white color is light from synchrotron radiation, which is emitted across the electromagnetic spectrum, including the near-infrared. It’s generated by charged particles traveling at extremely high speeds spiraling around magnetic field lines. Synchrotron radiation is also visible in the bubble-like shells in the lower half of the inner cavity.

Another fascinating feature visible at the bottom right corner of this image is a large, striated blob, nicknamed Baby Cas A, which is one of the few light echoes visible in NIRCam's field of view.

"This is a light echo, where light from the star’s long-ago explosion has reached and is warming distant dust, which is glowing as it cools down. The intricacy of the dust pattern, and Baby Cas A's apparent proximity to Cas A itself, are particularly intriguing to researchers. In actuality, Baby Cas A is located about 170 light-years behind the supernova remnant," NASA wrote in a post.

