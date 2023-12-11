Japan says 90% chance El Nino will continue during winter

Japan's weather bureau said on Monday that there was a 90% chance the El Nino phenomenon will continue during the northern hemisphere winter.

The bureau also said there was a 50% chance each for El Nino to continue in the spring and for normal weather patterns to return after the winter.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)