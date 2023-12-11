Left Menu

COP28: Singapore's Fu says talks showing progress, "significant" work to do

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-12-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 10:56 IST
Grace Fu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Singapore's environment minister said talks at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai had secured progress on several key issues but that there was "significant" work still to do.

"We have narrowed down crucial issues but still some gaps, still significant work to do," Grace Fu told reporters on the sidelines of the talks.

