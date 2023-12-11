Left Menu

Amateur astronomers help discover two crashing ice-giant planets

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-12-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 12:28 IST
Amateur astronomers help discover two crashing ice-giant planets
Representative Image. Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An international group of professional and amateur astronomers joined forces to investigate two crashing ice giant planets and the subsequent dust cloud moving in front of the parent star several years later.

The story began in 2021 when the All-Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae (ASAS-SN) network identified an unusual fading of a Sun-like star 1800 light years away. Some 30 days later, NASA volunteer Arttu Sainio was reading X (formerly Twitter), and stumbled upon a conversation between professional astronomers Dr. Matthew Kenworthy and Dr. Eric Mamajek speculating about this event

Arttu then began investigating this star, called Asassn-21qj, on his own, using data from NASA’s NEOWISE mission and discovered that the star had demonstrated an unexpected brightening in infrared light two years before the optical dimming event. He shared his findings with the two astronomers.

Other amateur astronomers helped determine the nature of the star. Amateur spectroscopist Hamish Barker attempted to capture a spectrum of Asassn-21qj in late July 2022 but found the star too dim. Seeking assistance, Hamish reached out to the Southern Spectroscopic project Observatory Team (2SPOT), a French amateur astronomy team that includes Stéphane Charbonnel, Pascal Le Dû, Olivier Garde, Lionel Mulato, and Thomas Petit. The team successfully collected the necessary spectrum in early September 2022, shedding light on the star's temperature and contributing valuable data to the ongoing investigation.

Two additional amateur astronomers, Sean Curry and Dr. Franz-Josef (Josch) Hambsch, also contributed to this study. Sean Curry provided a spectrum of Asassn-21qj in early April 2023, while Dr. Josch Hambsch closely observed the star from his remote observatory in the Atacama Desert, submitting his findings via the American Association of Variable Star Observers (AAVSO) database.

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023