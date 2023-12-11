Amateur astronomers help discover two crashing ice-giant planets

An international group of professional and amateur astronomers joined forces to investigate two crashing ice giant planets and the subsequent dust cloud moving in front of the parent star several years later.

The story began in 2021 when the All-Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae (ASAS-SN) network identified an unusual fading of a Sun-like star 1800 light years away. Some 30 days later, NASA volunteer Arttu Sainio was reading X (formerly Twitter), and stumbled upon a conversation between professional astronomers Dr. Matthew Kenworthy and Dr. Eric Mamajek speculating about this event

Arttu then began investigating this star, called Asassn-21qj, on his own, using data from NASA’s NEOWISE mission and discovered that the star had demonstrated an unexpected brightening in infrared light two years before the optical dimming event. He shared his findings with the two astronomers.

Other amateur astronomers helped determine the nature of the star. Amateur spectroscopist Hamish Barker attempted to capture a spectrum of Asassn-21qj in late July 2022 but found the star too dim. Seeking assistance, Hamish reached out to the Southern Spectroscopic project Observatory Team (2SPOT), a French amateur astronomy team that includes Stéphane Charbonnel, Pascal Le Dû, Olivier Garde, Lionel Mulato, and Thomas Petit. The team successfully collected the necessary spectrum in early September 2022, shedding light on the star's temperature and contributing valuable data to the ongoing investigation.

Two additional amateur astronomers, Sean Curry and Dr. Franz-Josef (Josch) Hambsch, also contributed to this study. Sean Curry provided a spectrum of Asassn-21qj in early April 2023, while Dr. Josch Hambsch closely observed the star from his remote observatory in the Atacama Desert, submitting his findings via the American Association of Variable Star Observers (AAVSO) database.