Left Menu

Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles, four wounded - Ukraine

Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital with eight long-range ballistic missiles before dawn on Monday and four people were wounded by debris after air defences shot down the incoming salvo, officials said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-12-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 13:50 IST
Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles, four wounded - Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital with eight long-range ballistic missiles before dawn on Monday and four people were wounded by debris after air defences shot down the incoming salvo, officials said. The strike at around 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) marked the first major attack on Kyiv in recent months using ballistic missiles, which travel faster than drones and cruise missiles and are harder to shoot down.

Reuters reporters heard the sound of explosions in the capital as air defences engaged the missiles before the air raid siren had sounded and most people were asleep. Four people were hurt by shards of shattered glass in the Darnitskyi district, in southeastern Kyiv, and needed medical assistance, the national police said in a statement.

Firefighters dispatched to the southwestern Holosiivskyi district put out a fire that broke out when part of a missile landed on the roof of a residential building, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram messenger. Air strikes have become almost nightly occurrences in recent weeks, although most Russian attacks have used slow-moving Iranian-made Shahed drones, which Ukrainians nickname "mopeds" because of the whirring sound of their engines. Ukrainian civilians fear that Russia plans to target the energy system with air strikes for a second year in a row as winter takes hold and energy consumption surges because of the cold weather. In a separate overnight attack, Ukrainian air defences shot down 18 Shahed drones in the south. Russia made no immediate comment on the attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023