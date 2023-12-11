Left Menu

QCWG side event on Capturing Resilience Dividend: Quad Achievements under Climate Adaptation Pillar held

The panellists highlighted the need for integrating resilience into investments, policies, planning and governance to safeguard infrastructure, investments and community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 16:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India along with the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) organised a side event under the Adaptation Pillar of Quad Climate Working Group (QCWG) on “Capturing the Resilience Dividend: Quad Achievements under the Climate Adaptation Pillar” on 9th December 2023 at the India Pavilion, on the sidelines of the UNFCCC COP 28 India Pavilion at Dubai.

The panel was represented by all Quad countries in person by Environmental Management and Climate Change Group, JICA (Japan), Ms. Rajasree Ray, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (India); Ms. Nicola Ross, Director-Climate Integration Unit, DFAT (Australia); Mr Toru Yoshida, Senior Deputy Director, and Mr. Michael Schiffer, Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia, USAID (USA). The session was moderated by Mr. Krishna Vatsa, Member, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), India. The panel advocated the need to measure and promote resilience dividend amongst all stakeholders.

The panellists highlighted the need for integrating resilience into investments, policies, planning and governance to safeguard infrastructure, investments and community. They further stressed on challenges including lack of data, coordination, financing gaps and conceptual and  implementation capacity at local level in integrating adaptation.

They also shared efforts towards resilience integration including Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), community initiatives with nature, locally-led adaptation and resilience projects. These included climate resilient projects from Indo-Pacific region. The panel commended the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), supported by all Quad partners, as an example of effective partnership amongst global stakeholders to advocate for resilience and provide support to countries for accelerating economic growth and helping achieve Sustainable Development Goals.  

(With Inputs from PIB)

