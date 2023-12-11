Russia's Putin attends ceremony for new nuclear-powered submarines

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a televised flag-raising ceremony on Monday for two nuclear-powered submarines that he said would start patrols in the Pacific.

Putin travelled to the northern city of Severodvinsk to inaugurate the vessels, the Krasnoyarsk and Emperor Alexander the Third.

"Soon the Alexander the Third and Krasnoyarsk will start keeping watch in the Pacific Ocean," Putin said.

