BJP women's wing stages protests in Latur against Congress MP over cash seizure
Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Partys womens wing staged agitations in Maharashtras Latur district on Monday against Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu over a huge recovery of cash from premises linked to him. Protesters, led by the BJP womens wing district secretary Surekha Puri, gathered at Murud village and attacked an effigy of Sahu with footwear and burnt it.
- Country:
- India
Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party's women's wing staged agitations in Maharashtra's Latur district on Monday against Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu over a huge recovery of cash from premises linked to him. Protesters, led by the BJP women's wing district secretary Surekha Puri, gathered at Murud village and attacked an effigy of Sahu with footwear and burnt it. They also raised slogans and demanded action against the MP.
A similar protest was held by the city unit of the BJP women's wing at Gandhi Chowk in Latur. A huge pile of cash was recovered in the searches conducted by the Income-Tax department against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited and entities linked to it. Premises linked to Sahu were also covered as part of the searches, according to officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
World Hindu Congress concludes with resolve to strengthen Hindu society
Not Congress, KCR should say what he has done for Telangana, says Rahul Gandhi
Not Congress, KCR should say what he has done for Telangana, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress MLAs are like 'Chinese goods' which don't have guarantee and will go to BRS anytime, claims Amit Shah at T'gana poll rally.
Congress's first target is to defeat BRS in Telangana and BJP at the national level later: Rahul Gandhi at a poll rally in Telangana.