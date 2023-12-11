BJP women's wing stages protests in Latur against Congress MP over cash seizure

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party's women's wing staged agitations in Maharashtra's Latur district on Monday against Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu over a huge recovery of cash from premises linked to him. Protesters, led by the BJP women's wing district secretary Surekha Puri, gathered at Murud village and attacked an effigy of Sahu with footwear and burnt it. They also raised slogans and demanded action against the MP.

A similar protest was held by the city unit of the BJP women's wing at Gandhi Chowk in Latur. A huge pile of cash was recovered in the searches conducted by the Income-Tax department against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited and entities linked to it. Premises linked to Sahu were also covered as part of the searches, according to officials.

