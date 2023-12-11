New COP28 draft text does not mention phase out of fossil fuels
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:53 IST
The U.N.'s climate body on Monday published its latest draft text of the deal it hopes to reach at the COP28 summit in Dubai including a range of actions countries could take to reduce emissions.
The list did not refer directly to a phase out of fossil fuels.
