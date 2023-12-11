Finalise regulations on land use for Himalayan states: Parliamentary panel to govt

A parliamentary panel on Monday asked the government to come up with regulations on land use in the Himalayan states within a fixed time frame in the wake of landslides and glacial lake outburst floods.

In an Action Taken Report tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources said that well laid down procedures or regulations for land use planning or zoning in the Himalayan states, especially in those areas that are more prone and susceptible to landslides, landslide lake and glacial lakes outburst floods, would go a long way in mitigating the eventualities that arise in the event of disasters.

The South Lhonak lake in the Himalayan state of Sikkim breached on the night of October 3, resulting in a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) that ravaged four districts. At least 42 people were killed in flash floods in downstream areas and communities.

The parliamentary panel welcomed the government's move to set up a Sectional Committee on Glacial Lakes Outburst Floods and Landslides Lakes Outburst Floods (LLOFs).

''The Committee welcome(s) this step and at the same time urge(s) the Department to come up with the regulations regarding the land use in the Himalayan States within a fixed time frame,'' it said.

The committee also said that Air Force aviation may be made available for training exercises of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in mountain rescue and forest fire.

