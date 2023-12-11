Left Menu

Finalise regulations on land use for Himalayan states: Parliamentary panel to govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 21:00 IST
Finalise regulations on land use for Himalayan states: Parliamentary panel to govt
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel on Monday asked the government to come up with regulations on land use in the Himalayan states within a fixed time frame in the wake of landslides and glacial lake outburst floods.

In an Action Taken Report tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources said that well laid down procedures or regulations for land use planning or zoning in the Himalayan states, especially in those areas that are more prone and susceptible to landslides, landslide lake and glacial lakes outburst floods, would go a long way in mitigating the eventualities that arise in the event of disasters.

The South Lhonak lake in the Himalayan state of Sikkim breached on the night of October 3, resulting in a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) that ravaged four districts. At least 42 people were killed in flash floods in downstream areas and communities.

The parliamentary panel welcomed the government's move to set up a Sectional Committee on Glacial Lakes Outburst Floods and Landslides Lakes Outburst Floods (LLOFs).

''The Committee welcome(s) this step and at the same time urge(s) the Department to come up with the regulations regarding the land use in the Himalayan States within a fixed time frame,'' it said.

The committee also said that Air Force aviation may be made available for training exercises of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in mountain rescue and forest fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023