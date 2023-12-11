SpaceX Falcon Heavy to launch USSF-52 mission today | Watch live

SpaceX is gearing up for the Falcon Heavy launch of the USSF-52 mission to orbit. The launch is scheduled for Monday, December 11, at 8:14 p.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This will be the fifth launch and landing of these Falcon Heavy side boosters, which previously supported USSF-44, USSF-67, Hughes JUPTER 3, and NASA's Psyche mission.

Following the stage separation, Falcon Heavy's two side boosters will execute precise landings on SpaceX's Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 and LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

You can witness the launch and follow the spacecraft's journey into orbit on X @SpaceX.