Germany cannot support COP 28 draft deal - foreign minister
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 11-12-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 21:48 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that the draft deal at COP 28 was clearly insufficient and disappointing.
Speaking at the German Climate Pavilion in Dubai, she said that replacing fossil fuels was completely absent from the draft deal, meaning Germany could not support it.
