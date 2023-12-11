Govt will see if ethanol can be produced from mahua flowers in Gadchiroli: Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government will find out if ethanol can be produced from mahua flowers in Gadchiroli district and subsidy would be given if the plan works out, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Fadnavis said efforts were on to see if wine could be produced from mahua flowers so that income of tribals can be raised, but at the same time one also needs to see if such a programme was needed in the district.

Speaking on the issue in the Legislative Council, MLC Satyajit Tambe had raised objection saying Gadchiroli is a liquor-free district but a company had carried out 'bhoomipujan' to start manufacturing wine from mahua flowers.

Tambe said renowned social worker Dr Abhay Bang had also raised objections and had written to him.

Fadnavis said Bang had spoken to him as well, adding that there was need for de-addiction initiatives in the region.

Fadnavis said he would speak to Bang to see what can be done to find a solution to the issue. Earlier, MLC Jayant Patil had sought to know if ethanol could be produced from mahua flowers.

''The government will find out if ethanol can be produced from mahua flowers. If it works out, then special subsidy will be given for Gadchiroli district for such production,'' Fadnavis said.

