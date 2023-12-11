Left Menu

Goa govt announces help for SHGs, including Rs 2 lakh grant under home stay policy

We are setting up Goa Bazaar at Panaji for this, he said.The project would be completed in next two years, he added.The state government, in order to promote self-help groups, will allot canteens at bus stands, government offices, colleges and others to SHGs affiliated to the Rural Development Agency.A one time grant of Rs 2 lakh will be given to SHGs to create infrastructure under home stay policy recently announced by state tourism department.

Goa govt announces help for SHGs, including Rs 2 lakh grant under home stay policy
The Goa government on Monday announced several incentives for self-help groups (SHGs), including a one-time grant of Rs 2 lakh under the 'home stay' policy and allotment of canteens in state-run facilities.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, while speaking at a function organised by the State Rural Development Agency in Mapusa, some 9 kilometres from here, also announced help for the SHGs to market their products under the Swayapurna e-bazaar scheme.

''Self-help groups across the country are having 'acche din' as the Central government will disburse revolving fund to them in Goa. The state government is proactively working on creating space for SHGs to market their products. We are setting up Goa Bazaar at Panaji for this,'' he said.

The project would be completed in next two years, he added.

The state government, in order to promote self-help groups, will allot canteens at bus stands, government offices, colleges and others to SHGs affiliated to the Rural Development Agency.

''A one time grant of Rs 2 lakh will be given to SHGs to create infrastructure under home stay policy recently announced by state tourism department. SHGs can use their own rooms or can take it on rent and provide it to tourists as part of the home stay policy,'' the CM said.

SHGs would be provided all the required help, including packing, marketing, branding and licensing under Swayampurna E-Bazaar initiative, he added.

