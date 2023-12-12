Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Salta province, Argentina
Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 00:18 IST
- Country:
- Argentina
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Salta province, Argentina on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 198 km (123 miles), GFZ said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German Research Centre for Geosciences
- Salta province
- Argentina
Advertisement