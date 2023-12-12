Left Menu

Germany cannot support COP28 draft deal, foreign minister says

Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that the draft deal at COP28 climate summit was clearly insufficient and disappointing. Speaking at the German Climate Pavilion in Dubai, she said that replacing fossil fuels was completely absent from the draft deal, meaning Germany could not support it.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 00:22 IST
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that the draft deal at COP28 climate summit was clearly insufficient and disappointing.

Speaking at the German Climate Pavilion in Dubai, she said that replacing fossil fuels was completely absent from the draft deal, meaning Germany could not support it. "It will be difficult to reach a conclusion here by midday tomorrow. This is not a problem for the European delegation. We have time and we are prepared to stay a little longer," Baerbock said.

