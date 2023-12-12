Left Menu

Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of six-story Bronx apartment building collapses

She said firefighters and search dogs were looking for any people trapped in the building, which is near the Morris Heights neighbourhood.A corner of the six-story building stood with its walls sheared off and floors sagging, with a heap of debris spilling out into the street.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 12-12-2023 04:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 04:49 IST
A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves, according to authorities and bystander and news video. There were no reports of injuries by early evening, but firefighters were continuing to search. A worker at a nearby deli, Julian Rodriguez, said he was behind the counter when he heard people screaming about a building collapse. ''When I went outside, all you could see is the debris and a smoke cloud in the street,'' said Rodriguez, 22. ''And you could see inside the structure: people's beds, their doors, closets, lights, everything. It was really scary.'' Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said on X, formerly Twitter, that there were no reports of injuries as of about 5 pm. She said firefighters and search dogs were looking for any people trapped in the building, which is near the Morris Heights neighbourhood.

A corner of the six-story building stood with its walls sheared off and floors sagging, with a heap of debris spilling out into the street. A search dog plied the pile, which included twisted and jumbled metal, apparently from scaffolding that had stood around part of the building.

In one apartment, a bed stood feet away from the edge of a floor that now jutted out into the air; in another, a portrait hanging on the wall was visible. Elsewhere, an armchair rested on a floor that tilted precariously down, like the top of a staved-in box.

WABC-TV video showed firefighters shining bright lights into apartment windows from high ladders. At least one drone could also be seen hovering feet away from where the wall had fallen into the street.

A bit later, firefighters carted away rubble in buckets and used circular saws to cut through the collapsed scaffolding. But then firefighters pulled back from the rubble, at least for a time.

The Buildings Department said inspectors were at the scene, investigating.

The phone rang unanswered at a possible number for the building's owner. Buildings Department records show the structure dates to 1927 and has about four dozen apartments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

