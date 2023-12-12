Commission’s advice on emissions reduction plan welcomed

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts has welcomed the Climate Change Commission’s advice on the second emissions reduction plan.

“This Government will take the actions required to deliver our climate change targets,” Mr Watts says.

“We will now consider the Commission’s recommendations as we prepare the second emissions reduction plan.

“New Zealanders want actions, not words, on reducing our emissions and the Government is already getting these actions underway.

“The Government is starting work on doubling renewable energy production and removing consenting barriers in our first 100 days in office.”

The Climate Change Commission provides advice on New Zealand’s emissions budgets, which work as stepping stones towards our 2050 climate change targets. The latest report provides policy guidance and strategies for meeting the second emissions budget (2026-2030).

Ministers and officials will now take the time to consider the Commission’s report. The second emissions reduction plan is due to be published by the end of 2024 under the legislation. Final decisions on the content of the plan will made by the Government.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)