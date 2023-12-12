Left Menu

Mamata to meet PM Modi on Dec 20 over release of financial dues

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 12:18 IST
Mamata to meet PM Modi on Dec 20 over release of financial dues
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 20 to seek release of financial dues to the state, a top official said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has agreed to Banerjee's request for an appointment with Modi, he said.

“The meeting will take place around 11 am on December 20,'' the official told PTI. Banerjee had earlier this week claimed that the Centre owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal on various accounts, including 100 days of work under MGNREGA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

