Mamata to meet PM Modi on Dec 20 over release of financial dues
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 12:18 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 20 to seek release of financial dues to the state, a top official said on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has agreed to Banerjee's request for an appointment with Modi, he said.
“The meeting will take place around 11 am on December 20,'' the official told PTI. Banerjee had earlier this week claimed that the Centre owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal on various accounts, including 100 days of work under MGNREGA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- MGNREGA
- Narendra Modi
- Mamata Banerjee
- Modi
- Banerjee
- West Bengal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati
In 2024 also Narendra Modi is going to become Prime Minister, says Amit Shah at a poll rally in Telangana.
Abhishek extends financial aid to deprived MGNREGA workers
Abhishek Banerjee starts writing to MGNREGA protesters, offers financial assistance: TMC sources
PM Narendra Modi prays for safe evacuation of 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel.