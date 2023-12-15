Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St subdued, day after rally on Fed statement

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, with Chair Jerome Powell saying the historic tightening of monetary policy was likely over, as inflation falls faster than expected, and discussions on cuts in borrowing costs were coming "into view." The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.67 points, or 0.23%, to 37,176.91, the S&P 500 gained 5.34 points, or 0.11%, at 4,712.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.85 points, or 0.05%, to 14,726.12.

The S&P 500 edged higher and the Nasdaq fell Thursday afternoon as investors took a breather a day after a sharp rally on signals from the Federal Reserve that borrowing costs would drop next year. Apple shares were down 0.2% after hitting a record high in the session.

Investors were closely watching 10-year Treasury yields, which broke below 4% for the first time since early August in the wake of the Fed statement. They were last down at 3.94%. "The market by any measure and any metric is overbought and has been overbought, and a consolidation or a pause has been expected, especially after yesterday's surge," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"While the market celebrates lower rates, it can question why yields are below 4%" as investors weigh the economic outlook, she added. The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, with Chair Jerome Powell saying the historic tightening of monetary policy was likely over, as inflation falls faster than expected, and discussions on cuts in borrowing costs were coming "into view."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.67 points, or 0.23%, to 37,176.91, the S&P 500 gained 5.34 points, or 0.11%, at 4,712.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.85 points, or 0.05%, to 14,726.12. Among other decliners, Adobe shed 7.1% after the Photoshop maker forecast annual and quarterly revenue below estimates.

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in November as the holiday shopping season got off to a brisk start, further alleviating fears of a recession, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 3.98-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.30-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 94 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 246 new highs and 55 new lows. (Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Richard Chang)

