Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab sets Dec. 15 Electron rocket launch after September failure; Scientists see risk of lost opportunity for long COVID research in China

The company's workhorse Electron rocket failed during its 41st mission in September as it was carrying a satellite from synthetic-aperture radar firm Capella Space toward orbit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2023 02:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 02:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab sets Dec. 15 Electron rocket launch after September failure; Scientists see risk of lost opportunity for long COVID research in China
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Rocket Lab sets Dec. 15 Electron rocket launch after September failure

Rocket Lab on Tuesday said it was poised to launch its Electron rocket as soon as Dec. 15, carrying a Japanese satellite in what would mark the rocket's first flight since suffering a mission failure in September. The company's workhorse Electron rocket failed during its 41st mission in September as it was carrying a satellite from synthetic-aperture radar firm Capella Space toward orbit. It was Rocket Lab's first mission failure in over two years.

Scientists see risk of lost opportunity for long COVID research in China

With more than a full year past since China eased restrictions and let COVID-19 sweep its households, scientists are worried a unique opportunity may be slipping away to study long COVID from possibly hundreds of millions of infections in that country. Global disease experts say little is known about China's experience with long-term COVID effects, which in Britain, Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere are thought to have afflicted millions with debilitating fatigue, brain fog and other symptoms that persist for months or even years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023