Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab sets Dec. 15 Electron rocket launch after September failure; Scientists see risk of lost opportunity for long COVID research in China

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Rocket Lab sets Dec. 15 Electron rocket launch after September failure

Rocket Lab on Tuesday said it was poised to launch its Electron rocket as soon as Dec. 15, carrying a Japanese satellite in what would mark the rocket's first flight since suffering a mission failure in September. The company's workhorse Electron rocket failed during its 41st mission in September as it was carrying a satellite from synthetic-aperture radar firm Capella Space toward orbit. It was Rocket Lab's first mission failure in over two years.

Scientists see risk of lost opportunity for long COVID research in China

With more than a full year past since China eased restrictions and let COVID-19 sweep its households, scientists are worried a unique opportunity may be slipping away to study long COVID from possibly hundreds of millions of infections in that country. Global disease experts say little is known about China's experience with long-term COVID effects, which in Britain, Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere are thought to have afflicted millions with debilitating fatigue, brain fog and other symptoms that persist for months or even years.

