PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 15

- The UK government has ended a 395 million pounds ($504.34 million) contract with General Dynamics after the US defence company failed to deliver a key part of a programme for the British Army’s new military communications system. - The UK government is considering a crackdown on under-16s using social media platforms unless they have parental permission, as part of a wider drive to protect children online.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2023 05:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 05:58 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Apollo, Carlyle and KKR weigh bids for Pension Insurance Corporation - Woodford investors approve FCA-backed redress scheme

- UK government ends battlefield radio contract with General Dynamics - UK considers crackdown on under-16s' social media use

Overview - Apollo, Carlyle and KKR are studying separate bids for Pension Insurance Corporation ahead of a deadline this week, as big private capital groups look for a way into the thriving market for UK corporate pension deals.

- Investors in Neil Woodford's flagship fund have voted decisively to approve a controversial reimbursement scheme backed by the UK regulator, signalling an end to the four-year saga triggered by the collapse of the Woodford Equity Income Fund. - The UK government has ended a 395 million pounds ($504.34 million) contract with General Dynamics after the US defence company failed to deliver a key part of a programme for the British Army's new military communications system.

- The UK government is considering a crackdown on under-16s using social media platforms unless they have parental permission, as part of a wider drive to protect children online. ($1 = 0.7832 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

