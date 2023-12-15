Left Menu

Mediterranean Shipping Company firm to acquire 49 pc stake in Adani's AECTPL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 10:56 IST
Mediterranean Shipping Company firm to acquire 49 pc stake in Adani's AECTPL
  • Country:
  • India

APSEZ on Friday said Mundi Ltd, an associate of Mediterranean Shipping Company, will acquire 49 per cent stake in Adani Ennore Container Terminal Pvt Ltd (AECTPL) for Rs 247 crore.

A share purchase agreement to this effect was signed on December 14, 2023, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said in a statement.

The total enterprise value of AECTPL is Rs 1,211 crore, it added.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expected to be completed in 3-4 months. After completion of the transaction, APSEZ would hold 51 per cent stake in AECTPL, the statement said.

Mundi Ltd is an indirect subsidiary of Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL) and an associate of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

According to the statement, it is APSEZ's second strategic partnership with TiL after a joint venture for CT3 Container Terminal at Mundra Port.

''This strengthening of our association with the world's largest shipping company (MSC) reflects APSEZ's robust vision of accelerating sectoral growth through a transparent business approach," said Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ.

Located on India's east coast, AECTPL handled 0.55 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEUs) in FY23 and 0.45 million TEUs in the initial eight months of the current fiscal year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023