Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures event

Gif Credit: NASA/SDO

The Sun unleashed a powerful solar flare on Thursday, December 14, reaching its peak at 12:02 p.m. EST. The event was meticulously captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which keeps a constant eye on the Sun's activities.

Solar flares, characterized by their explosive release of energy, have the potential to impact various aspects of modern technology and infrastructure. These bursts of energy can disrupt radio communications, affect electric power grids, interfere with navigation signals, and pose potential risks to spacecraft and astronauts operating in space.

The solar flare was categorized as an X2.8 flare, with 'X' denoting the most intense class of solar flares, while the number provides insights into the flare's strength.

The above picture shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet (UV) light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares emitted by the Sun, and which is colorized in teal.

As the Sun approaches its solar maximum - a period in the 11-year solar cycle when the Sun is at its most active state. During this phase, solar activity is at its peak, and solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are more frequent. The other phase, called solar minimum, represents the period of lowest solar activity in the solar cycle.

The Sun's activity is monitored closely by NASA's SDO and other observatories to provide early warnings and enhance our understanding of space weather phenomena.