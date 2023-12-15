Left Menu

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures event

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 15-12-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 12:08 IST

 

Gif Credit: NASA/SDO

The Sun unleashed a powerful solar flare on Thursday, December 14, reaching its peak at 12:02 p.m. EST. The event was meticulously captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which keeps a constant eye on the Sun's activities.

Solar flares, characterized by their explosive release of energy, have the potential to impact various aspects of modern technology and infrastructure. These bursts of energy can disrupt radio communications, affect electric power grids, interfere with navigation signals, and pose potential risks to spacecraft and astronauts operating in space.

The solar flare was categorized as an X2.8 flare, with 'X' denoting the most intense class of solar flares, while the number provides insights into the flare's strength.

The above picture shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet (UV) light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares emitted by the Sun, and which is colorized in teal.

As the Sun approaches its solar maximum - a period in the 11-year solar cycle when the Sun is at its most active state. During this phase, solar activity is at its peak, and solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are more frequent. The other phase, called solar minimum, represents the period of lowest solar activity in the solar cycle.

The Sun's activity is monitored closely by NASA's SDO and other observatories to provide early warnings and enhance our understanding of space weather phenomena.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023