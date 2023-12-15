Delhi MLA fund raised from Rs 4 cr to Rs 7 cr
The Delhi MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund for each lawmaker has been raised from Rs 4 crore to Rs 7 crore, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.
The two-day Winter Session of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha began this morning.
During the session, the Delhi minister also said that an amount of Rs 100 crore has been provisioned in the revised estimates of budget 2023-24.
The remaining amount will be allocated in the budget for the next financial year, he said.
MLALAD funds are alloted to MLAs for carrying out development projects in their constituencies.
