Forum South Bangalore Unveils Dazzling 50-Foot Swarovski’s Tree of Wonder

Bangalore, 15 December 2023 Inspired by the success of the Swarovski Christmas tree activation worldwide, this sparkling holiday season, Forum South Bangalore is delighted to announce the unveiling of Swarovski's spectacular 'Tree of Wonder'. This magnificent creation stands at an impressive 50 feet, adorned with a unique design using the brand's iconic octagon shaped gift boxes.

The octagon, a symbol of rebirth, infinity, and transition, holds special significance for Swarovski as it mirrors the brand's journey. Comprising eight facets, the octagon effortlessly ties into the world of Swarovski, where facets are masterfully owned. The association with jewellery is immediate, enhancing the tree's allure and connecting it to Swarovski's expertise in the world of crystals.

The tree is composed of octagon-shaped boxes, each radiating with five distinct colours that define the brand's identity. These colours carry symbolic meanings, reflecting the essence of Swarovski: • Swan White: The essence of Swarovski, representing pure crystal.

• Green: A serene hue embodying the natural world and the origin of Swarovski's products.

• Baby Blue: Symbolizing water and energy, driving forward-thinking.

• Yellow: Radiating positivity and warmth, the unapologetic and bold colour of the sun.

• Pink: A welcoming and soft colour, expressing the genderless aesthetic of Swarovski.

Under the theme ''Celebrate Wonder,'' Swarovski invites everyone to embrace the power of crystals, igniting self-expression and providing an opportunity for everyone to shine during the holiday season.

From now till the end of February 2024, join us in celebrating the wonder with a festive selection of stellar gifts and mesmerizing adornments. There will be a guess and win contest with an array of exciting prizes that promises to bring joy for the entire festive season.

Chief Executive Officer – Retail, Prestige Group, V. Muhammad Ali, expressed, '' Today is a celebration as we unveil India's grandest Christmas Tree from Swarovski, right here at Forum South Bangalore. Our commitment is to enrich the lives of our customers by providing extra ordinary experiences that go beyond shopping. This collaboration with Swarovski is a testament to such pursuit. We are thrilled to join hands with Swarovski and feel privileged to present a special Christmas décor, curated exclusively for the vibrant Bangalore audience.'' About Swarovski Swarovski is a leading name in the world of crystals, known for its unparalleled craftsmanship and innovative designs. With a rich history spanning over 128 years, Swarovski continues to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide with its stunning creations.

About Forum South Bangalore Forum South Bangalore stands as the epitome of a premium shopping destination in Bangalore, offering discerning shoppers a distinctive and delightful retail experience. The collaboration with Swarovski signifies a momentous commitment to providing its patrons with exclusive and extraordinary events. As Prestige Group's largest retail venture and the city's best malls, Forum South Bangalore spans over a million square feet of space, housing a curated selection of the finest international and domestic brands.

About Prestige Group Prestige Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a legacy of over three decades in real estate development. It has a diversified business model across various segments, viz Residential, Office, Retail, Hospitality, Property Management, and Warehouses with operations in more than 12 major locations in India. The Group has completed 271 projects spanning a developable area of 151 mn sqft and has 48 ongoing projects across segments, with a total developable area of 75 mn sqft. Further, it is planning 51 projects spanning 84 mn sqft and holds a land bank of over 375 acres as of Jun-22. The company has been graded CRISIL DA1 CRISIL and also enjoys a credit rating of ICRA A+.

