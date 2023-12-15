Left Menu

Top buyer India's Nov palm oil imports jump to 3-month high

India's palm oil imports in November jumped nearly 23% from the previous month to hit their highest in three months as refiners preferred the tropical oil over rival soyoil and sunflower oil due to steep discounts, a leading trade body said on Friday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 13:21 IST
Top buyer India's Nov palm oil imports jump to 3-month high
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

India's palm oil imports in November jumped nearly 23% from the previous month to hit their highest in three months as refiners preferred the tropical oil over rival soyoil and sunflower oil due to steep discounts, a leading trade body said on Friday. Higher purchases by the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils could help lower palm oil stocks in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia and support benchmark futures.

India's palm oil imports in November rose 22.8% from the previous month to 869,491 metric tons, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement. Imports of soyoil increased 10.8% to 149,894 tons and those of sunflower oil fell 16.3% to a 17-month low of 128,707 tons.

Higher palm oil imports lifted India's total vegetable oil imports in November by nearly 13% from the month before to 1.16 million tons, the association said. In November, palm oil's discounts to soyoil and sunflower oil widened, prompting buyers to increase palm oil usage, said a Mumbai-based trader.

India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while it imports soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine. Domestic stocks of vegetable oil fell to 2.96 million tons by Dec. 1 from 3.14 million tons a month earlier, the SEA data showed.

Imports of soyoil in the past two months were well below normal levels, but they're expected to rise in December due to increased competitiveness following the recent price drop, said a New-Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house. "Palm oil imports are expected to decrease in December as its discount compared to soyoil has reduced in the last few days. Additionally, due to winter, refiners will purchase less," the dealer said.

India's palm oil imports usually moderate during winter months as the tropical oil solidifies at lower temperatures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023