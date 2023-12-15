Left Menu

India's exports decline 2.83 pc to USD 33.9 bn in Nov: Govt data

Indias exports declined by 2.83 per cent to USD 33.90 billion in November this year compared to USD 34.89 billion a year ago, government data released on Friday showed. Imports also declined to USD 54.48 billion in the month under consideration, as against USD 56.95 billion recorded in November 2022.

India's exports declined by 2.83 per cent to USD 33.90 billion in November this year compared to USD 34.89 billion a year ago, government data released on Friday showed. Imports also declined to USD 54.48 billion in the month under consideration, as against USD 56.95 billion recorded in November 2022. The country's trade deficit in November stood at USD 20.58 billion. During the April-November period of this fiscal year, exports contracted by 6.51 per cent to USD 278.8 billion. Imports during the eight-month period fell by 8.67 per cent to USD 445.15 billion. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite the global slowdown, India's export numbers are doing good.

