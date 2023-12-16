Gujarat's development projects setting example on global podium: CM Patel

Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel on Friday said development projects of the Gujarat government are setting an example on the global podium.

''Projects like Gift City, Dream City and many others are an epitome of Gujarat's commitment to developing futuristic cities and these projects are setting an example on the global stage on how cities are conceived, perceived, and developed,'' CM Bhupendrabhai Patel said during the Pre-Vibrant Gujarat Summit ''Liveable Cities of Tomorrow'' at Mahatma Mandir here.

He further said that over the past few decades, the Gujarat government has invested significantly in urban development and infrastructure.

''Our cities have pioneered innovation concepts such as land pooling, transit-oriented development (TOD), heritage management, and sustainable waste management,'' said the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishor, said during the inaugural session, ''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has emerged as a model for urban development, paving the way for inclusive and sustainable urbanisation.'' Nearly 800 delegates attended the summit from different countries, including 15 panellists from different organisations.

Gujarat Chief Secretary Raj Kumar said, ''Around 48 per cent of Gujarat is urbanised, and this number might cross 60 per cent by 2035.'' The summit is a prelude to the upcoming 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The ''Liveable Cities of Tomorrow'' summit provides a platform for cities to showcase their unique initiatives and explore potential avenues for future collaboration during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, scheduled for January 10-12, a government spokesperson said.

